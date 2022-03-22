Paysign Non-GAAP EBITDA of $0.02, revenue of $8.8M
Mar. 22, 2022 4:13 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Paysign press release (NASDAQ:PAYS): Q4 Non-GAAP EBITDA of $0.02.
- Revenue of $8.8M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Shares -8%.
- Outlook: "For the full year 2022, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $35.25 million to $38.35 million, reflecting growth of 20% to 30%, with plasma making up approximately 90% of total revenue. Pharma revenue is expected to be relatively flat year over year as the loss of programs and settlement income in 2021 are offset with new pharma copay programs."
- The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be at least double to $4.0 million over 2021’s adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million. Full year gross profit margins are expected to be approximately 50.0% to 52.5%, with Q1 2022 gross profit margin expected to be approximately 60% before returning to a more normalized gross profit margin experienced in 2021.