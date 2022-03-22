Biden to announce joint action on European energy security later this week
Mar. 22, 2022 4:15 PM ETLNG, USO, ARLP, BTU, WHITF, SRUUF, CCJ, TELLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments
- President Biden is set to travel to Europe later this week, where he plans to announce a joint action on enhancing European energy security, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
- In the very near term, there's little the US can do to increase energy supplies to Europe; US LNG exports are running flat out (LNG), oil is in short supply (USO), and additional coal is unlikely to be the focus of a coordinated US / European effort.
- Over the medium term, a joint statement could point to additional LNG supplies, and Tellurian (TELL) would be an obvious beneficiary of improved US / Euro natural gas trade.
- Commentary on nuclear energy could be in the cards, and a pivot away from Russian uranium feedstocks could provide a tailwind for Cameco (CCJ) and Sprott (OTCPK:SRUUF).
- Any plans to formally sanction Russian energy would benefit almost all energy companies globally; however, if sanctions lead Europe to bid LNG away from Asia, seaborne coal will fill the gap, benefitting (OTCPK:WHITF) (BTU) (ARLP).
- Given the lack of near-term options, market expectations are low; however, even moderate policy shifts could exacerbate pricing in already tight energy markets.