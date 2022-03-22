Guaranty Federal stockholders approve acquisition by QCR Holdings
Mar. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETQCRH, GFEDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) stockholders approved the previously announced acquisition of the company by QCR Holdings (QCRH) at a special shareholders meeting.
- Guaranty Federal (GFED) stockholders have until 5:00 PM Central Time on March 25, 2022 to choose from $30.50 in cash, 0.58775 share of QCR Holdings (QCRH) common stock, or a mixed consideration ($6.10 cash, 0.4702 QCRH share) in exchange for each of their shares.
- The two companies agreed to the ~$151.6M transaction in November.