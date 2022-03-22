Welltower hot streak continues as healthcare REIT hits another 52-week high
Mar. 22, 2022 4:19 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has again hit a new 52-week high in March, this time to $94.61.
- Year to date, the healthcare REIT is up ~8%.
- On Monday, Mizuho reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to $96 from $94 (~4% upside based on Tuesday's close). The firm cited higher than anticipated occupancy growth and pricing in the senior housing market.
- Despite the strong showing so far this year, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners sees Welltower (WELL) as a hold.