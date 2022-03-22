Deere (DE +1.2%) runs to an all-time high, rising as much as 3.3% to $436.28 to extend a rally since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago and making it the top YTD performer in the S&P 500 industrials index with a 25% gain.

"The read from investors is that higher global crop prices will spur more machinery demand in future years," Barclays analyst Adam Seiden says, according to Bloomberg, believing Deere's focus on precision agriculture will be "more sought after as farmers try to reduce costs and their machines help achieve that."

"High grain prices bode well for farm incomes, and elevated farm incomes are typically reinvested back into the farm, including machinery and grain storage," Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold says.

Bank of America's Ross Gilardi raises his stock price target to $475 from $425, maintaining his structural bull case on Deere tied back to its technology leadership in high-tech farming and precision agriculture.

Citing an environment of "healthy farm fundamentals, elevated fleet age and adoption of new tech supporting high-HP equipment demand," Wells Fargo's Seth Weber recently initiated Deere with an Overweight rating.