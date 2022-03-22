HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), a provider of cloud-based platforms for healthcare, set its fiscal 2023 guidance ahead of Street forecasts on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected revenue for Q4 fiscal 2022.

Revenue for the quarter rose ~3% to $203.3M compared to the ~199.7M in the consensus as HSAs as of January 31 stood at 7.2M, indicating ~25% YoY growth. Meanwhile, revenue for fiscal 2022 jumped ~8% YoY $756.6M.

However, HealthEquity (HQY) reported $32.8M and $44.2M of net loss for the quarter and the year compared to $5.4M and $8.8M of net income in the prior periods, respectively.

Q4 operating expenses climbed ~29% YoY to $132.5M as costs related to merger integration surged ~80% YoY to $26.4M. During the period, HealthEquity (HQY) completed its acquisition of Further and agreed to acquire HealthSavings HSA portfolio. The latter deal closed early this month.

Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents at the end of fiscal 2022 reached $225.4M, ~31% lower than the FY21 year-end.

For fiscal 2023, HealthEquity (HQY) projects $820M – $830M in revenue and $61M – $53M of net loss. A conference call on financials is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 pm EST.

In comparison, current Street forecasts suggest $816.7M revenue for the company in fiscal 2023.