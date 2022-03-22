Argenx proposes $500M global stock offering
Mar. 22, 2022 4:25 PM ETargenx SE (ARGX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) has launched a proposed global offering of $500M of ordinary shares.
- The offering will be comprised of ordinary shares represented by ADSs in the U.S. and certain other countries outside of the European Economic Area and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary shares in the European Economic Area and the U.K.
- Each of the ADSs represents the right to receive one ordinary share, nominal value of €0.10 per share.
- The U.S. offering and the European private placement are expected to close simultaneously.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares up to 15% of the total number of ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the offering.
- Baillie Gifford Overseas and entities affiliated with it have indicated an interest in purchasing on behalf of their clients up to $170M of ordinary shares in the offering at the offering.