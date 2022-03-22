Opera stock jumps 13% postmarket on sale of stake in Nanobank for $127.1M
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock jumped 13% postmarket after the firm sold its 42.35% stake in NanoCred Cayman (Nanobank) to an undisclosed third party buyer for $127.1M.
- Payment will be made in 8 equal quarterly installments over the next 2 years with no contingencies.
- The transaction closed on Mar. 22.
- The purchaser is a private equity investor with tech and consumer fintech experience.
- OPRA bought its stake in Nanobank in Aug. 2020 in exchange for contributing its emerging market fintech business to the newly established firm.
- Opera's contributions, including cash and outstanding microloans, had a carrying value of $110.6M at the time, such that this divestment represents a gain realization of ~$16.5M.
- The deal will result in a recorded net loss equal to the difference between OPRA's unaudited carrying amount of its investment in Nanobank of $176.4M at year-end 2021, and the present value of the $127.1M sales price.
- "The sale of Nanobank allows OPRA and its management to remain fully focused on our core business," said CFO Frode Jacobsen.