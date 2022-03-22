Billionaire Carl Icahn says markets are in for a `rough landing'
Mar. 22, 2022 4:32 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), SWXOXYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said it appears that the stock market is in for a "rough landing."
- "One thing I did learn many years ago you don't fight the Fed," Icahn of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) said in a CNBC interview. "Now the Fed I think pretty much has turned and when you don't have the Fed put it's a whole new dimension that's brought to this market."
- Icahn doesn't expect that Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) will accept his recently increased tender offer of $82.50/share. He declined to say if we would increase his offer.
- Icahn, who recently sold his stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), said he made $2 billion in the oil producer. He said there's no activism to do in OXY.
- Last month, Carl Icahn said he saw more danger from inflation than Russia-Ukraine conflict.