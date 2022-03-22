Paysign stock falls 8% after Q4 revenue miss, 2022 guidance disappoints
Mar. 22, 2022 4:38 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock is dropping 8.4% in after-hours trading after the provider of prepaid card programs and digital banking services issued full-year revenue guidance that trails the average analyst estimate.
- The company expects full-year 2022 revenue of $35.25M-$38.35M, short of the $39.6M consensus, with plasma making up ~90% of total revenue. Plasma revenue is expected to be relatively flat Y/Y as the loss of programs and settlement income in 2021 are offset with new pharma copay programs, the company said.
- 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA is $4.0M, at least double from 2021's $2.0M. Full-year gross profit margin is expected to be 50.0%-52.5%, with Q1 gross profit margin at ~60% before returning to a more normalized margin experienced in 2021.
- The company expects 2022 operating expenses to increase to $20.0M, up from $17.5M in 2021.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.00 matched the consensus estimate of $0.00; compares with -$0.01 in Q3 and -$0.09 in Q4 2020
- Q4 revenue of $8.77M vs. average analyst estimate of $9.01M, $7.76M in Q3 and $7.25M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.26M vs. $1.0M in Q3 and $768K a year earlier.
- Q4 operating expenses of $4.66M vs. $4.25M in Q3 and $4.37M in Q4 2020.
- Income from operations of $103K vs. -$277K in Q3 and -$658K in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
