API bullish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Mar. 22, 2022 4:38 PM ETUSO, XLE, XL, XBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- API reported crude inventories fell 4.3mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.1mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing rose 0.7mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 0.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 2.0mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 0.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.4mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 5.7mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 3.3mb draw.
- The API figures are bullish to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE)