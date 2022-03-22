Novavax COVID-19 vaccine cleared for adolescents in India
Mar. 22, 2022 4:42 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and its partner Serum Institute of India announced on Tuesday that the Indian regulators granted the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in those aged ≥12 to <18 years.
- The regulatory nod by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) marks the first time the protein-based vaccine was cleared for the adolescent population, the companies said.
- "We hope that this authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents is the first of many worldwide so that families have an additional choice built on a well-understood platform used in other vaccines for decades," Novavax (NVAX) Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck said.
- Last week, India expanded its COVID-19 immunization drive to include children aged 12-14 years. Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, identified as NVX-CoV2373, is marketed by SII in India under the brand name Covovax. It is the fourth COVID-19 shot to secure EUA in India for use in those aged 12 years and older.
Read: Last month, Novavax (NVAX) said that a U.S.-based late-stage trial for the vaccine reached the primary effectiveness endpoint in adolescents aged 12 – 17 years. In January, the company announced it filed for the FDA authorization of NVX-CoV2373 for its use in American adults.