Centene appoints Sarah London as CEO
Mar. 22, 2022 4:57 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) said it had appointed Sarah London to succeed Michael Neidorff as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.
- London, who most recently served as vice chairman of Centene, has led its technology and digital strategy as well as Health Care Enterprises and Specialty divisions, along with running other teams.
- London, who joined Centene in 2020, had previously served as a partner at Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of UnitedHealth Group.
- In February, the company said Neidorff, who was the CEO since 1996, would take a medical leave of absence from his position.