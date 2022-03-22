Uniti Group kicks off first private wave channel, plans two more this year
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) said its first private wave channel product launched on Tuesday and delivered 3.6 terabits of bandwidth to a large national fiber provider, its first customer on its Open Line System connecting Tampa to Miami, Florida.
- The new system allows Uniti (UNIT) to offer 100G and 400G wavelengths and multi-terabit spectrum services to its customers. In addition, the company expects to start new two new routes on its Open Line System by the end of the year. One route from Dallas to Atlanta and another from Atlanta to Ashburn, Virginia.
- Uniti plans to deploy similar systems along other high-demand long-haul routes across its 128,000 fiber route mile network over the next several quarters.
