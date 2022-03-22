OraSure Technologies names Nancy Gagliano as interim CEO
Mar. 22, 2022 4:58 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) has named Director Nancy Gagliano as interim CEO, effective Apr. 01, 2022.
- The Board's search for a permanent CEO is currently underway as President and CEO Stephen Tang leaves the company as of Mar. 31, 2022.
- Dr. Gagliano has been a member of the OraSure Board since Nov. 2021 and currently serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
- In addition, the firm announced that it is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. On Jan. 05, 2022, the company announced its intent to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives.