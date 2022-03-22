Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says lead independent director Ken Frazier will not stand for re-election to the company's board at the May shareholders meeting, to be succeeded by former State Street Chairman and CEO Jay Hooley, who has been a director since 2020.

Separately, Exxon appoints former General Motors executive Dan Ammann to lead its Low Carbon Solutions business effective May 1, succeeding Joe Blommaert, who is retiring after 35 years with the company.

Ammann had been president and CFO of GM before becoming CEO of GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle company in 2018; after reports hinted of a possible disagreement with GM over when to take Cruise public, he left the company last December.