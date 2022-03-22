Crypto.com adds FIFA World Cup in growing list of sports sponsorship deals: CoinDesk
Mar. 22, 2022 5:01 PM ETCrypto.com Coin (CRO-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com (CRO-USD) has partnered with FIFA World Cup to be an official sponsor at the most popular soccer tournament in 2022, the company told CoinDesk Tuesday.
- The total compensation for the deal was undisclosed, CoinDesk noted.
- In another attempt to increase brand awareness, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) will have its branding flashed throughout the tournament's Qatar venue, as well as within the stadium's broadcast view.
- "No sport brings the world together like football, and no sporting event brings the world together the way FIFA World Cup does,” Crypto.com Chief Marketing Officer Steven Kalifowitz told CoinDesk in a statement. “Only a few brands have the privilege to participate as official sponsors, and we jumped at the opportunity to be the first brand to represent the crypto industry in this historic month-long event,” he added.
- Meanwhile, Crypto.com (CRO-USD +3.2%) tokens are up slightly to 42 cents.
- The partnership came after the company's deal in Nov. 2021 with sports entertainment firm AEG to replace Staples as the title sponsor of downtown Los Angeles's sports arena.