Citizens Financial gets Federal Reserve approval for Investors Bancorp deal
Mar. 22, 2022 5:08 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), ISBCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) application to acquire Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC), and indirectly ISBC's bank, was approved by the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday.
- Investors Bancorp (ISBC) stock is rising 0.3% in after-hours trading.
- To incorporate the effects of the acquisition into Citizens (CFG) capital requirements, the Fed will use the 2023 stress test to recalculate its stress capital buffer, part of the company's capital requirements. Citizens Financial (CFG) is normally on a two-year stress test cycle and will receive a new stress capital buffer this year. However, because the 2022 test won't include the effects of the acquisition, the regulator is requiring the recalculation in 2023.
- In July 2021, Citizens (CFG) agreed to acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC) at an implied transaction value of $3.5B.
- Looking at the Fed's annual bank stress tests, this year the tests will pose a bigger economic drop from a higher starting point than in 2022