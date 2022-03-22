California Water Service unit to acquire Monterey Water in New Mexico
Mar. 22, 2022 5:09 PM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- California Water Service's (NYSE:CWT) unit New Mexico Water Service will acquire the assets of Monterey Water, a water utility in Valencia County, New Mexico.
- As part of the purchase, New Mexico Water will own and operate the water system, which currently serves 380 residential customers.
- The Monterey Water service area is less than a half-mile from New Mexico Water's Rio Del Oro water system and will become part of the Rio Del Oro service area.
- The acquisition also includes about 100 undeveloped lots that may be served in the future.