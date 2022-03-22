Schumer says vote on lowering insulin cost legislation coming this spring
Mar. 22, 2022 5:19 PM ETSanofi (SNY), NVO, LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said that he plans to hold a vote on legislation that would limit the cost of insulin, Reuters reported.
- The monthly cost would be capped at $35.
- Schumer said the cap would be connected to another bipartisan plan under development that would help to lower insulin prices "in a more comprehensive way, including having the uninsured protected."
- Top insulin makers: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
- President Biden pushed for an insulin price cap in his State of the Union address.