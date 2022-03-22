PagSeguro Digital Q4 revenue tops consensus as payment volume drifts up
Mar. 22, 2022 5:29 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PagSeguro Digital's (NYSE:PAGS) fourth-quarter revenue beat the Wall Street estimate as Acquiring total payment volume ("TPV") got a boost, according to the Brazil-based fintech's earnings report.
- Q4 revenue of R$3.23B ($657.73M) topped the R$2.95B consensus and jumped from R$2.08B in Q4 2020.
- Acquiring TPV of R$78.9B in Q4 rose from R$55.2B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 revenues from transaction activities and other services totaled R$2.05B, up from R$1.47B in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 financial income, which represents the discount fees it withholds from credit card transactions in installments for the early payment of accounts receivable, grew to R$1.13B from R$611.1M in Q4 2020, driven by higher Acquiring TPV.
- Q4 expenses amounted to R$2.86B from R$1.57B in Q4 of last year.
- PagBank active users of 13.1M in Q4 grew by 0.9M over the same period a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA of R$750.7M in Q4 gained 3.4% over the year-ago quarter.
- Earlier, PagSeguro Q4 EPS of R$1.28.