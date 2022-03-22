FDA inspection found violations at Abbott infant formula plant months before recall
Mar. 22, 2022 5:45 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- About five months prior to a February recall of Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) Similac powdered infant formula manufactured at a Michigan plant, an FDA inspection of that facility led to the issuance of five violations, agency records show.
- Among the violations cited during the Sept. 24, 2021, inspection: not maintaining the building "in a clean and sanitary condition;" employees that handled raw material, packaging, or equipment did not wash their hands thoroughly; and the temperature of thermal monitoring equipment was not checked as frequently as necessary.
- The recall of the formula produced at the Sturgis, Mich., plant was conducted following reports of Cronobacter infection in at least five infants given the Abbott (ABT) product.