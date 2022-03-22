The U.S. and U.K. reach a deal to ease Section 232 tariffs on British steel and aluminum, effective June 1, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announce.

Potentially relevant tickers include X, NUE, CLF, RS, MT, STLD, AA, CENX, HOG, LEVI, NYSEARCA:SLX, NYSEARCA:JJU

The deal will allow 500K metric tons of British steel to be imported duty free, and lift retaliatory tariffs on more than $500M worth of U.S. exports to the U.K., including distilled spirits, various agriculture products and consumer goods including blue jeans and motorcycles.

The Trump administration imposed a 25% steel tariff and a 10% aluminum duty in 2018 on various countries; the U.S. and European Union brokered a deal in October to ease the tariffs, but the U.K. exit from the bloc meant the tariffs had remained on the country.