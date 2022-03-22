Poshmark stock slides postmarket as Q1 outlook disappoints
Mar. 22, 2022 6:08 PM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock slid 8.9% postmarket after the firm reported Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance that failed to impress investors.
- POSH expects Q1 revenue of $86M-88M, below consensus estimate of $90.85M.
- Q1 adj. EBITDA loss is projected to be $7M-9M vs. $4.7M in Q4 and adj. EBITDA of $4.2M in Q1 2021.
- Meanwhile, POSH posted Q4 revenue of $84.2M, up 21.7% Y/Y, topping Street view. GMV grew 27% Y/Y to $490.8M.
- CEO Manish Chandra noted that 2021 saw an unpredictable and volatile environment globally. "Our asset-light model, which is adaptable and responsive to changing consumer demands and insulated from supply chain disruption, positions us to thrive in the current environment,” he added.
- POSH stock, which ended 10.3% higher ahead of reporting results, has declined 21.1% YTD.