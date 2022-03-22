U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) rose to their highest since February 2, settling +5.9% at $5.187/MMBtu, fueled by forecasts for more freezing temperatures in key consumption regions such as New York City, which is expected to see lows in the 20s and 30s starting this weekend and lasting several days.

The weather outlook should allow gas-fired heating demand to remain relatively healthy for another week or so.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL

Higher natural gas prices also come as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs and European gas prices more than 6x greater than U.S. futures.

Russia has provided 30%-40% of Europe's gas, which totaled 18.3B cf/day in 2021, but the U.S. already produces LNG near full capacity and will not be able to export much higher levels of the fuel.

Even with the overall cooler weather in the U.S. next week, meteorologists still expect milder than normal conditions through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week.

Cheniere Energy recently said it has sold out through the 2040s of planned production from the newest trains at its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects.