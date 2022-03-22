Cyprus' energy ministry says offshore appraisal drilling for hydrocarbons confirmed a reservoir of high quality gas in an area licensed to Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4%) and Qatar Petroleum.

The drilling of the Glaucus-2 appraisal well was conducted in the area known as Block 10 in the Exclusive Economic Zone that has been challenged by Turkey.

Cyprus previously estimated gas resources in the reservoir of 5T-8T cf when the discovery from the Glaucus-1 well was announced in 2019; Exxon and Qatar Petroleum begna drilling the Glaucus-2 well in December 2021.

The ministry says the joint venture will proceed with a detailed analysis and assessment of the collected data to specify the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the reservoir, and the potential for developing and commercializing the discovery.

