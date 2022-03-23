Nielsen gains after report Elliott-backed consortium mulling raising bid
Mar. 22, 2022 9:07 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)BAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) rose 2.7% in after hours trading after a report that Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) are considering raising their $25.40/share offer for the TV/Internet measurement firm.
- Details of the potentially raised offer couldn't be learned, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The report comes after Nielsen rejected the $9 billion bid late Sunday, saying that it "significantly undervalued" the company. WindAcre, a large holder of the company, said it also didn't support the offer and planned to acquire direct ownership of sufficient shares to prevent shareholder approval of the proposed deal.
- WindAcre said it sees Nielsen's (NLSN) intrinsic value well in excess of $40/share, according to a statement from the investor on Sunday.