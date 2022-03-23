McDonald's appears to have a `rubber stamp' board, Carl Icahn says

Billionaire activist Carl Icahn believes that fast food giant McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) has a "rubber stamp" board and is not moving fast enough over the alleged mistreatment of pigs.

"I think the board over at McDonald's, in my mind, is sort of a rubber stamp board," Icahn said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday. "Just the Easterbrook fiasco shows that. We are going to bring all that out in the next few weeks, next month and then hey, let's see what they do, let's see if they give a damn."

Icahn last month nominated two board members amid a dispute with the company over its treatment of pigs. The billionaire wants McDonald's to stop using pork that is sourced from gestation crates, something that he first brought up with the fast food giant around 2012. Icahn owns about 200 shares of McDonald's, the fast food chain said last month.

"When something like this comes up, it's more than just McDonald's," Icahn said. "It's the fact that they have so much corporate hubris that you can't tell McDonald's what to do. These animals are suffering day and night, 24 hours they are suffering and these guys just don't care."

McDonald's has said by the end of the year its expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy. The fast food forecast that 100% of its U.S. pork will come from sows housed in groups during pregnancy by the end of 2024.

"Ten years ago they absolutely promised to get rid of this thing, to get rid of buying from anyone who produced it," Icahn said. "Now they are changing their story and saying we are asking for more. We are not asking for more at all. We are asking them to get rid of this problem."

