Li Auto follows XPEV, Tesla in announcing price hike
Mar. 23, 2022 1:14 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF), LI, XPEVNIO, TSLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Citing a significant increase in upstream raw material prices, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will hike the price of the company's only model currently on sale by RMB 11,800 ($1,853) to RMB 349,800 from the current RMB 338,000.
- The price hike will take effect from April 1, 2022, and customers who pay a deposit before then will not be affected.
- Several Chinese electric vehicle companies have raised their prices in recent days, all citing price increases in raw materials.
- Li Auto's local peer XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) saw its price increases of RMB 10,100 to RMB 20,000 ($3,140) for its models starting March 21.
- NIO (NIO) on the other hand, made it clear that it has no plans to raise prices at this time.
- Tesla (TSLA) raised China-built vehicles prices by 14,200-20,000 Yuan.
- BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) also hiked prices on rising raw materials costs.