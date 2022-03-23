Japan +2.77%.

China -0.14% China - more on the lockdown of major steel-hub Tangshan City. Also, China press says room for more rate cuts.

Hong Kong +1.80%.

Australia +0.59%.

India -0.02%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones advanced 254.47 points, or 0.74%, to 34,807.46, S&P 500 climbed 1.13% to 4,511.61, while Nasdaq surged 1.95% to 14,108.82.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Ukraine President Zelensky says talks with Russia are difficult, at times confrontational.

Biden Administration preparing sanctions on more than 300 members of Russia's parliament.

Investors monitored moves in the oil markets, with sources telling CNBC that the European Union is unlikely to impose an immediate oil embargo on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In the afternoon of Asia trading hours on Wednesday, international benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.58% to $117.31 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.56% to $110.98 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.17%; S&P 500 +0.15%; Nasdaq +0.04%.