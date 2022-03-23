Aurora Cannabis to acquire Thrive Cannabis for $38M
- The Canadian cannabis company, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TerraFarma (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) for $38M, payable in cash and Aurora common shares, plus two earnout amounts payable in Aurora Shares or cash, if applicable, based on Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of the closing of the transaction.
- The earnout consideration consists of up to $10M for satisfying certain near-term revenue targets and up to $20M for satisfying certain long-term revenue targets within 2 years of the closing of the transaction, each payable in cash, Aurora Shares, or a combination of both.
- The transaction is expected to strategically strengthen Aurora's position in the Canadian market by placing the Thrive team in charge of Aurora's Canadian recreational portfolio, advancing the shift in focus to innovative premium products including dried flower, pre-rolls, vapour products, and concentrates.
- The transaction is expected to close in fiscal Q4 2022 and will be immediately accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and will prop Adjusted EBITDA to profitability in 1H23.
