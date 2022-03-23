Aurora Cannabis agrees to acquire Thrive Cannabis for $38M
Mar. 23, 2022 1:44 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TerraFarma, the parent company of Thrive Cannabis.
- The deal is based upon aggregate consideration of $38M payable in cash and Aurora common shares, plus two earnout amounts payable in Aurora Shares or cash, if applicable, based on Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of closing of the transaction.
- The addition thrive's highly experienced and trusted cannabis team in craft cultivation, product innovation, and operational execution will lead Aurora's Canadian recreational business, advancing the shift in focus to innovative premium products including dried flower, pre-rolls, vapour products, and concentrates.
- The deal expands Aurora's brand offering with Greybeard, an award-winning, super-premium, high margin brand regarded for its budtender appreciation.
- The deal is expected to close in Aurora's fiscal Q4 2022, contribute immediate positive EBITDA and support Aurora's goal to reach EBITDA profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023.