Society Pass Incorporated reports FY results
Mar. 23, 2022 2:05 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Society Pass Incorporated press release (NASDAQ:SOPA): FY Revenue of $0.52M (+940.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.44M.
- In 2022, SoPa expects further growth as the SEA countries shift to focus on economic recovery. The Company also expects to launch of Society Points in Q2 2022, which it expects to increase profit margins and drive customer retention for merchants. In addition, SoPa plans to make additional acquisitions in 2022 that will generate additional revenue synergies and create cost efficiencies as part of the expanding SoPa ecosystem.