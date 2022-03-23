Lac1 fund managed by Bpifrance acquires stake in Groupe SEB
Mar. 23, 2022 2:48 AM ETSEB SA (SEBYY), SEBYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- By acquiring a stake in Groupe SEB (OTCPK:SEBYY), Lac1 fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of French and international investors, is making its fifth investment since its creation in 2020.
- This investment in a family-owned company that embodies the French industrial know-how is fully in line with the Lac1 fund's investment strategy: to support French listed world leaders that offer strong value creation potential while addressing today's environmental and societal challenges.
- In 2021, the group achieved a turnover of 8.1 billion euros and employs more than 33,000 people.
- In addition, the Group has the capacity to pursue a selective and value-creating consolidation strategy, as demonstrated throughout its history.
- Lastly, the Group has undertaken an ambitious CSR roadmap, notably regarding product reparability and recyclability, which represent key challenges in the consumer goods’ sector.
- The board of Groupe SEB has selected Anne Guérin, Executive Director of Bpifrance in charge of the financing activities and of the regional network, to sit on the board as the permanent representative of Bpifrance.