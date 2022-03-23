ENEOS, Toyota, and Woven planet collaborate to facilitate co2-free hydrogen production and usage at Woven City
Mar. 23, 2022 3:12 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TOYOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ENEOS Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) have signed a joint agreement to explore CO2-free hydrogen production and usage at Woven City.
- Together with Toyota’s subsidiary Woven Planet Holdings, they will accelerate efforts by managing technical logistics.
- Per the terms both parties have decided to commence construction and operation of a hydrogen refueling station in close proximity to Woven City to produce and supply CO2-free hydrogen to Woven City and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.
- Together, they will also research and design an efficient hydrogen supply and demand management system.
- The ENEOS hydrogen refueling station is scheduled to begin operations before the opening of Woven City in 2024-2025.
- Conduct joint advanced research on hydrogen supply at the demonstration hub to be established within Woven City.
- The collaboration expedites our progress toward realizing a truly carbon-neutral society and will facilitate and normalize clean energy operations first at Woven City and eventually the world.