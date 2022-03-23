Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Next round of sanctions

President Biden will embark Wednesday on a four-day trip to Europe that will test his ability to navigate the continent's worst crisis since WWII. He's scheduled to meet with G7 partners, as well as NATO leaders, reiterating his support for Article 5 of the alliance's charter that commits all members to a collective defense if any are attacked. Also expect some new penalties against Russia, like the sanctioning of more than 300 members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Nuclear comments

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin's references to nuclear weapons at the beginning of the war are "something that we do have to be concerned about," adding that Biden would be discussing "potential responses" with allies if the Russian leader takes that step. "This war will not end easily or rapidly," he told reporters. "For the past few months, the West has been united. The president is traveling to Europe to make sure we stay united."

Energy on 'hyperalert'

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is urging U.S. energy and electric companies to stay on "hyperalert" by sharing information with each other to protect the nation against any attack on American energy infrastructure. "It's not a surprise to anybody who has been watching Russia’' activities that their expertise in this realm causes great concern," she declared. "So this is why it's really important for individual actors and governments to be shields up as we say."

-- The AP contributed to this report.