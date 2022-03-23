Goodbaby International Holdings Limited reports FY results
Mar. 23, 2022 3:39 AM ETGoodbaby International Holdings Limited (GBBYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited press release (OTC:GBBYF): FY Revenue of HK$9.69B (+16.7% Y/Y).
- The Group recorded a solid increase of 12.8% in revenue of core Strategic brands (a 9.3% increase on a constant currency basis), and an increase of 8.9% to ~HK$3,995.2M (2020: HK$3,668.1M) in the reported gross profit.
- Looking ahead, CYBEX will realize strong global revenue growth across all key geographic regions and gain market share driven by its current product portfolio, new product launches, new product category extensions, strengthened supply chain capabilities and expansion of omni-channels in new geographic territories.