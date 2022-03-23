London +0.27%.

Germany +0.30%.

France +0.11%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.1% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks gaining while banks fell, shedding some of Tuesday’s gains

UK February CPI +6.2% vs +5.9% y/y expected.

Comin up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 March at 1100 GMT.

President Joe Biden is heading to Brussels on Wednesday and on Thursday will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet G-7 leaders, and address EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.38%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.5%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.70%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.48%; CAC +1.39%; DAX +0.26% and EURO STOXX +0.23%.