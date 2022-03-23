Extra Space Storage prices $400M debt offering
Mar. 23, 2022 4:29 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) says that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP has priced a public offering of $400M of 3.900% senior notes due 2029.
- The notes were priced at 99.885% of the principal amount and will mature on April 1, 2029.
- Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.