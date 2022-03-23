Merck, Ridgeback's COVID-19 oral pill gets emergency use nod in South Korea - Yonhap
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 pill molnupiravir was approved for emergency use in certain adults in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
- Molnupiravir, branded as Lagevrio in EU, is the second oral therapy after Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid to be approved in South Korea.
- The South Korea's drug safety agency granted emergency use authorization of Lagevrio only for patients above 18 years of age who cannot receive Paxlovid, and will not be allowed for pregnant women, the report added.
- The drug should be given as soon as diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days from when the symptoms start.
- According to the report, South Korea had earlier noted that it would introduce Lagevrio for 100K patients this week due to rising demand for oral COVID drugs.