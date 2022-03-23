Archaea Energy slumps after hours on pricing 12.99M shares in secondary stock offering
Mar. 23, 2022 4:37 AM ETArchaea Energy Inc. (LFG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) trades 6.04% down after hours after the firm has commenced an underwritten public offering of 12.99M shares of the company’s Class A common stock by an existing stockholder of the Company, Aria Renewable Energy Systems LLC.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.95M shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.
- The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholder, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder.