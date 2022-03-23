Aker Carbon Capture collaborates with Microsoft for scaling of the carbon capture value chain
- Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX:AKCCF) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to pursue joint innovation and explore opportunities to offer services in the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) market.
- CCUS is a critical solution to achieve the large carbon reductions and removals needed for the world to reach net zero emissions.
- The parties have a shared goal of accelerating the development of a functioning marketplace for CCUS and believe that the combined technical expertise will allow to further strengthen these efforts.
- Both parties will demonstrate the full value chain of carbon reduction and removal utilizing Aker Carbon Capture's proprietary CCUS technology and Microsoft's digital capabilities to enable the ecosystem for the voluntary carbon market, providing traceability and data - ensuring high-quality carbon credits.
- The company aims to halve the carbon intensity of its carbon capture solutions by 2030 and to be 'net negative' in the same period.