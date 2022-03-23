CSL reports tender offer results of Vifor Pharma acquisition
Mar. 23, 2022 5:00 AM ETVifor Pharma AG (GNHAY), CSLLYCMXHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CSL's (OTCPK:CSLLY) unit CSL Behring reported provisional results of its tender offer to acquire all publicly held shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAY) for $179.25/ share in a deal valued at ~$11.7B.
- CSL's participation at the end of the additional acceptance period on March 22 was a total of 94% of all listed Vifor Pharma shares, subject to the completion of the offer.
- Australia-based CSL has already waived the 80% acceptance rate condition which was set in the offer prospectus and declared the tender offer successful in the interim result.
- The definitive notice of the end result is expected to be published on March 28.