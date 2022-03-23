Philips, Nuvo team up for remote prenatal care program in rural areas
Mar. 23, 2022
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) and privately held Nuvo are collaborating to address maternal care disparities in rural areas and increase access to prescribed prenatal care via at-home monitoring.
- Under the collaboration, Philips will support Nuvo in facilitating remote fetal monitoring pilot programs that focus on increasing access and adherence to prescribed care in remote areas, beginning with a pilot program in rural Colorado.
- The two companies will partner to pilot Nuvo’s remote pregnancy monitoring platform INVU as part of an integrated solution for rural care providers and their patients in the U.S.
