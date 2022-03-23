Stellantis plans Automotive Cells' planned battery plant investment in Italy

Mar. 23, 2022 5:34 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

New Stellantis Mack Assembly Complex Is First New Detroit Auto Plant In 30 Years

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) along with its partners plans to support Automotive Cells company's (ACC) growth plans by transforming the former's existing Termoli plant in Italy to a new battery facility and finalizes the agreement to add Mercedes-Benz as a new, equal partner with TotalEnergies/Saft and Stellantis.
  • The partners have also committed to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 gigawatt hours by 2030 and to scale up development and production of next-generation high-performance battery cells and modules.
  • Under the company's Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, it plans to have global annual battery electric vehicle sales of 5M vehicles by 2030; Stellantis also increased planned battery capacity by 140 GWh to ~400 GWh which will be supported by five gigafactories together with additional supply contracts.
