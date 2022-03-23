Western Union collaborates with Artajasa to offer money transfer payouts into bank accounts and wallets in Indonesia
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) has selected PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis (Artajasa) as its newest bank account and wallet payout partner in Indonesia.
- Artajasa is a pioneer in the market of electronic transactions in Indonesia.
- The collaboration will enable customers to receive international money transfers in minutes into their bank accounts across all major banks in Indonesia and payout into wallets will launch later this year.
- “The increasing demand for financial connectivity and rising expectations for immediate access means more people are looking for easy and trusted ways to move their money, especially into bank accounts,” said K. Premmananth, Head of Singapore, Indonesia and North Asia, Western Union. “Our collaboration with Artajasa adds to Western Union’s growing portfolio of money movement options and offers customers the trust and reliability, combined with the speed, transparency and seamless experience they expect as they move their hard-earned money.”
- Shares of Western Union (WU) has dropped around 26% over the period of one year.