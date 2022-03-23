Hemp launches high potency CBD/CBG product

Mar. 23, 2022 6:05 AM ETHemp, Inc (HEMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) launched a reformulated CBD/CBG “super” tincture that includes 7.5K mg of CBD (cannabidiol) and 2.5K mg of CBG (cannabigerol).
  • "Most of the products we’ve encountered on the market now have, at most, 2,500mg of cannabinoid. We have 4x more which sends the potency level through the roof at a fraction of the price ($99.95),” said Hemp COO Jed Perlowin.
  • The company said the product comes in three flavors - plain (or natural), vanilla, and cherry.
