Hemp launches high potency CBD/CBG product
Mar. 23, 2022 6:05 AM ETHemp, Inc (HEMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) launched a reformulated CBD/CBG “super” tincture that includes 7.5K mg of CBD (cannabidiol) and 2.5K mg of CBG (cannabigerol).
- "Most of the products we’ve encountered on the market now have, at most, 2,500mg of cannabinoid. We have 4x more which sends the potency level through the roof at a fraction of the price ($99.95),” said Hemp COO Jed Perlowin.
- The company said the product comes in three flavors - plain (or natural), vanilla, and cherry.