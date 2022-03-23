Tencent reports revenue growth of 8% in Q4
Mar. 23, 2022 6:11 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)TCTZFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tencent press release (OTCPK:TCEHY): Q4 Profit of RMB 25.76B
- Revenue of RMB144.19B (+8% Y/Y).
- Net margin declined to 18% vs. 26% last year.
- Management comment: "Our fee-based VAS subscriptions grew 8% year-on-year to 236 million. Tencent Video increased its subscription counts by 1% year-on-year to 124 million, and cemented its number one position in China with diversified content across animated series, drama series and sports. In view of the latest market conditions, we are implementing a cost optimisation process to reduce financial losses at Tencent Video while maintaining its leading position. For music, we grew subscription counts 36% year-on-year to 76 million, benefitting from expanded sales channels and high-quality content and services."
- The company said it expects its advertising business to resume growth in late 2022, while the gaming business could "fully digest the impact of minor protection measures" in the second half of the year.