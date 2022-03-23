Luxury fashion group, Lanvin to go public via business combination with Primavera Capital Acquisition
Mar. 23, 2022 6:15 AM ETPrimavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (PV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Global luxury fashion group, Lanvin and Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) entered into a definitive business combination agreement that is expected to list the former on NYSE under the symbol, "LANV".
- The transaction, which values Lanvin at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.5B with a combined pro forma equity value of up to $1.9B, is expected to close later this year.
- Under the transaction, all of Lanvin existing shareholders will roll 100% of their shares in Lanvin Group into the combined entity, representing ~65%.
- Lanvin will receive proceeds of up to $544M, including up to $414M of cash currently held in Primavera's trust account, fully committed PIPE subscription and forward purchase agreements of $130M from investors.
- A bonus pool of 3.6M combined entity shares will be made available exclusively to PCAC non-redeeming public shareholders.
- Lanvin's portfolio of heritage brands includes the oldest operating French couture house Lanvin founded in 1889, Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford, iconic American womenswear brand St. John Knits, and high-end Italian menswear maker Caruso.
- Lanvin has strong foothold in Europe with almost half of its revenue currently derived from EMEA; Greater China accounted for 14% of the global revenue in 2021 with North America contributing 33%.