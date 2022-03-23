SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition shareholders approve Terran Orbital combination
Mar. 23, 2022 6:39 AM ETTailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) says that shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022 approved the previously announced business combination with Terran Orbital Corporation, a small satellite manufacturer primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry.
- Tailwind two shareholders have approved the previously announced business combination at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 22, 2022
- Upon closure, Terran Orbital will combine with Tailwind Two and the combined company's name will be Terran Orbital.
- Pursuant to the closure, Terran Orbital's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "LLAP" and "LLAP WS," respectively.
- The business combination is expected to close on March 25, 2022.